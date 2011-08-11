Weird Vibes Web Show Tries to Bring Indie Cred Back to MTV

Remember when MTV used to play music videos and also air interview programs with tons of musicians all the time? Or has it been too long since either of those two things have appeared on air, that the only thing you can think of now when you hear “MTV” is Jersey Shore?

While the latter might be true for myself and a few others, it seems that MTV is trying to bring back some of the network’s old schtick, but this time only planning to aim their efforts to an online audience, instead of targeting the channel’s millions of television viewers.

MTV Hive, the cable network’s website for indie music lovers, debuted the first episode of their newest web series called Weird Vibes earlier today. The show is a 30-minute documentary and music news series, with a different theme in place for each monthly episode.

This new online series was born out of a recent collaboration with Shirley Braha, the producer behind music video show New York Noise that featured underground talents from the city’s local music scene.

Similar to the content that aired on New York Noise, MTV’s Weird Vibes will feature interviews with the latest buzz bands and clips of the newest videos from the indie music circuit.



Check out the first episode of Weird Vibes below, which features a title sequence that pays homage to Saved by the Bell and a few interviews with StyleCaster favorites like Bethany Cosentino from Best Coast and Erika Spring from Au Revoir Simone.