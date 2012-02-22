Watch The Twin Shadow x Public School FW12 NYFW Video

During Public School‘s Fall/Winter 2012 New York Fashion Week presentation at Milk Studios, the menswear brand premiered a fashion short starring indie rocker Twin Shadow, that was played on loop throughout the show.

As the male models lined up in two rows, back-to-back, in a “V” formation during the presentation, the short film was projected on a white background above the models’ heads, as the film’s soundtrack played throughout the studio space.

The soundtrack was of course created by Twin Shadow (a.k.a. George Lewis Jr.) himself, and the jam is for sure one sexy, little chillwave of a groove. Bonus points also go to Twin Shadow for throwing in some sax in the mix, that just makes us want to go, “That’s wassup.”

Check out the short film that kind of looks like a moving magazine fashion advertisement from Public School down below, and let us know if you’re digging it or not in the comments section underneath.