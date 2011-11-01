Watch Rick ‘Zombie Boy’ Genest Turn Into a Romantic

After watching the short film Aquario by Bruno Ilogti, it’s kind of hard to not have a soft spot for fashion’s latest muse, Rick Genest, also known as “Zombie Boy.”

The beautifully shot, and beautifully haunting black-and-white love story shot in Rio de Janeiro features one Rico and one doe-eyed Marcela Jacobina set against soft backgrounds (with the exception of a few inverted outdoor images that get overlayed on top of Rico and Marcela), which help to create quite an intimate setting.

Watch the two love-birds get cute, er, sexy and cuddly over at purple Television, and let us know what you think of the film in the comments section below.

