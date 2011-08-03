Watch Out Rebecca Black: ‘Girl Swag’ is the Next ‘Friday’

Good news (or bad news, depending on your musical taste)Ark Music Records, the same folks that so graciously gave us internet sensation Rebecca Black and her viral jam “Friday,” have just released the video for the single “Girl Swag” by 9-year-old newcomer Madison Bray. From the looks of the video and Bray’s diva-in-training lyrical stylings, “Girl Swag” has the potential to be the next big thing to blanket your Facebook and Twitter feeds (for at least the next week, or so).

“Girl Swag” is definitely a vocal step up from Black’s “Friday” (thanks Auto-Tune!), and the lyrics for are also a bit of an improvement as well, even though some of the things she says are questionable, especially for a kid who’s still in elementary school. For example, how does Bray have keys to a Beamer when she can’t even drive?!

She also even calls out how her “girl swag” is “so crazy”really? Really?! This is coming from a girl whose Mother probably still picks out her outfits and the only 40-ounce she ever had was a tin can of Juicy Juice.

PishThis girl is trying to act like she’s Kreayshawn, or something. Now that’s a lady who has got some real swag.

Remember back in the 90s when a middle-aged man from Florida that went by the name of Lou Pearlman was a one-man music machine, being the brains behind such popular acts like the Backstreet Boys, *NSYNC and O-Town? Ark Music Records seems to be turning into the Lou Pearlman of the decade, using “tweenage” girls instead of teenage boys in their quest for pop culture domination.

With the release of Madison Bray’s “Girl Swag” which has the potential to get as viral as Rebecca Black’s “Friday,” there seems to be no end in sight for Ark Music Records, whose talent roster includes even more teeny-bop, Disney Channel-friendly clones to invade our computer screens.

Just take this as a warning that the Musicapocalypse is upon us.