Watch Out ASOS: UK E-Tailer Very Launches Stateside

British online retailer Very just recently launched in the U.S., joining the likes of fellow British-born shopping websites like ASOS and Net-A-Porter.

The site offers quite a range of selections for both men and women, with specific categories available like athletic wear, maternity, and stylish options for full-figured women. There is also free shipping and returns available for purchases over $98.

Very is home to exclusive lines Love Label and Goodsouls, along with staple brands like French Connection, DKNY, Diesel, Miss Sixty, adidas, Fendi and Marc Jacobs.

To celebrate the site’s American debut, Very has teamed up with reality TV star and emerging designer Whitney Port from MTV’s The City, acting as a brand ambassador for the site which will carry the celebutante Whitney Eve line.

