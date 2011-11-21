Watch The Opening Ceremony Inspired Kenzo Spring 2012 Teaser

After the debut of Opening Ceremony founders Humberto Leon & Carol Lim‘s first efforts as creative directors for Parisian brand Kenzo this past Paris Fashion Week, it’s hard not to get excited about what the duo has in store for the fall/winter collection to show in February.

The spring/summer 2012 line saw a 70s-resort-wear-meets-80s-surrealism aesthetic, all the while keeping in line with the brand’s romantic-traveler-esque keepsake identity.

To coincide with the fun and colorful array of springtime duds, Kenzo has released a teaser video that literally oozes of modern downtown cool courtesy of Opening Ceremony. The hodge-podge of colors and graphics (plus a great soundtrack that almost sounds like a kooky remix of Metronomy‘s “Radio Ladio”) just scream classic OC.

I’d say the only thing missing from the clip was some sort of homage or reference to Opening Ceremony muse Chlo Sevigny.

Check out the teaser below, and let us know what you think in the comments section underneath!

[via Trendland]