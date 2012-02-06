Watch OK Go’s Amazing Super Bowl Commercial (VIDEO)

If you decided not to tune into last night’s Super Bowl, then you missed the brief (but oh-so-amazing) preview of OK Go’s new video. Chevrolet aired a short snippet of the brand new music video for the band’s latest single “Needing/Getting,” prompting viewers to go to the car company’s YouTube page to see the full thing. And while the car certainly takes center stage, the commercial-cum-music-video is worth a watch, even if you’re not in the market for a Chevy.

OK Go first wowed us with their choreographed treadmill routine for “Here We Go Again,” and impressed us again with the Rube Goldberg-inspired video for “This Too Shall Pass.” So who would have thought that they could top their previous music videos while selling cars?

In the video for “Needing/Getting,” the foursome drive a Chevrolet decked out to become a moving musical instrument. The ambitious group used 288 guitars, 55 pianos and 1157 less conventional instruments lined along a desert stunt course to produce the song’s instrumentals, while lead singer Damian Kulash navigated said course from the driver’s seat, simultaneously providing vocals for the track.

Sounds complicated, right?

You really have to see it to believe it, so watch the “Needing/Getting” video below. Oh, and the song itself is pretty good, too.