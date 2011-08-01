Watch the Odd Molly Live Stream from Stockholm Fashion Week

Models work that wool from Odd Molly’s fall/winter 2011 Collection during New York Fashion Week

While us New Yorkers are counting down the days till next month’s New York Fashion Week, the spring/summer 2012 shows for Stockholm Fashion Week kicked off just only the other day and are already in full swing.

One of the most feminine knitwear labels from the same country that brought us retail giants like IKEA and H&M, Sweden’s Odd Molly will be presenting their latest spring/summer 2012 collection today from the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Stockholm heaquarters, located at Berns Salonger in Berzelii Park.

For this latest collection, the Odd Molly “girl” is still on her worldwide adventure, drawing inspiration from locales like Sante Fe, New Mexico, China and Peru. Mixed with a relaxed Sunday morning attitude, color schemes this season will include dark pinks, red, orange, green, exotic blue hues and various shades of white.

Odd Molly fans can also expect to see the label’s usual assortment of prints and embroideries, in addition to long skirts and dresses throughout their latest line of designs that will be hitting the runway later today.

Showing this season’s collection during Stockholm Fashion Week will be a first for Odd Molly, which is surprising to hear since the label is based in Stockholm, but has shown previous collections at other international fashion weeks in the past.

Be sure to catch the live stream below of the Odd Molly runway show, live from Stockholm, starting at 1:30 PM EST today!