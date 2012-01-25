Watch La Sera’s New Music Video & Get An Instant Girl Crush

It’s hard not to develop an instant girl crush on Vivian Girls‘ songstress Katy Goodman, also known as La Sera, when watching her croon out some seriously rad tunes in her new video for “Please Be My Third Eye”.

Ginger bangs, piercing blue eyes, sweet tatshow can you not have a crush on this California cutie?!

We’re also digging the song’s catchy guitar riffs and uptempo melodies. Extra bonus cool points goes towards the video’s use of arcades, bowling alleys and graffitied back-alleys around the Los Angeles area.

Check out the video down below by Vice Cooler, and let us know what you think of it in the comments section underneath!