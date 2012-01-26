Watch: Kate Moss For Mango Spring/Summer 2012 Video

As you might have heard already, supermodel Kate Moss is the newest face of fashion retailer Mango. The Spanish clothing chain has chosen the world renowned star for their new Spring 2012 ad campaign which doesn‘t come as much of a surprise to any fashion fanatic. Mango showed their confidence in the new venture by saying Moss embodies “the type of urban, independent and confident woman“ their customers can identify with.



With this new campaign Moss, will be amongst other fab beauties we love like Olivia Palermo, Scarlett Johansson, Penlope Cruz, Milla Jovovich, Lizzy Jagger, Karolina Kurkova, Naomi Campbell, Eva Herzigova, Ins Sastre, Claudia Schiffer, Christy Turlington and Diane Kruger!



We love the 60s influence in the new collection which is the perfect combo of boho and chic.



Check out the new behind–the–scenes video from the brand new campaign, shot on location in London by Terry Richardson, down below!

