Watch: Ferris Bueller’s Super Bowl Commercial For Honda!

Last week, you may have seen a mysterious teaser pop-up on the Internet, with an aged Ferris Bueller (a.k.a. actor Matthew Broderick) wake-up in a hotel room, while that classic “Oom bow bow…ch-chick ch-chickah” tune was playing in the background.

The teaser was actually in anticipation for an upcoming commercial that features Matthew Broderick playing himself in a grown-up version of his iconic role as Ferris Bueller, playing hooky from a day off work with the all-new 2012 Honda CR-V.

If you’re a big fan of the flick like us, you might be able to notice the subtle throwbacks to the original 1986 film throughout the commercial (hint: Keep an eye on the CR-V screen, a gentlemen in a trench coat and the flower delivery guy)if you spot them, be sure to join in on the conversation on Honda’s own Facebook page.

While the commercial is set to air during the Super Bowl, you don’t have to wait till this Sunday to watch it!

We’ve got our hands on the full extended version of the commercial which you can check out down belowand trust us when we say it’s totally worth the watch!

Oom bow bow. Chicka-chickaah.