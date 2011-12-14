Watch The Cutest Indie Music Video You Will See This Year

Aussie quartet San Cisco‘s video for the single “Awkward” is hands-down the cutest music video for an indie pop act I have seen this year.

The two-and-a-half minute video features baby-faced vocalist Jordi James and cat-eyed drummer Scarlett Stevens (who both look not a day over 18 years-old) singing to each other, caught in one of those dating situations where the term stalking starts to enter the situationyou know, when one person starts to constantly hit up the other person and just can’t seem to get the hint?

I’m sure we’ve all been there (sadly, I know I have).

Emoji emoticons, a fluffy doggy, a cute bass player and a cute guitar player also give the music video major bonus points for the cuteness factor.

Check out the video for yourself and let us know what you think in the comments section underneath:

[via Nite Versions]