WATCH: Behind-The-Scenes of Henrik Vibskov Spring 2012

When it comes to designers from Scandinavia, there is no doubt that Danish darling Henrik Vibskov is leading the pack with his colorful, voluminous menswear and womenswear, in addition to his over-the-top runway productions.

A new short documentary was released just over a week ago on Vimeo from Stavfel Produktion, which follows Vibskov as he prepares for the spring/summer 2012 runway show during Copenhagen Fashion Week.

From last minute fittings to seeing how Vibskov and his team transform a small section of a park into a wonderous fashion platform, the just-over-twenty-minute film captures what went into making yet another show-stopping presentation from the visionary designer.

Be sure to grab a few bottles of Carlsberg, munch on some Anthon Berg candies, and check out the short documentary below: