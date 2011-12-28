Vogue Japan Loves Versace, Dip Dyes & Lots Of Gold

With the winter season winding down, soon all of your favorite fashion mag rags will be stylizing some of the hottest trends for the upcoming spring season.

From the looks of this eye-catching, colorful editorial shoot from the February 2012 issue of Vogue Japan, looks like we’ll be seeing lots of pastel-colored dip-dyed hair, gold and bright print-on-printspretty much a modern-day version of the Versace aesthetic.

Speaking of, did I mention that stylist Sissy Vian also used Versace pieces and Versace for H&M goodies in this shoot too? Yup.

Looks like we’ll still be seeing lots of that fall capsule collection for the Swedish mega-retailer around for a few more months, at least until Versace’s second collaboration with H&M hits stores worldwide for the spring and summer seasons.

But seriously, this photoshoot has got some serious fashion scores going on. Internet high fives go to photographer Carlyne Cerf De Dudzeele; Oribe for Oribe Salon for the hair; Lena Koro for Nars Cosmetics at Tracey Mattingly Agency for the makeup; and models Vika Kuropyatnikova, Lindsay Ellingson and Simon Nessman for the pretty goyim punims.

Check out the full editorial in the slideshow above!

[Images via Bryan Bantry Agency]

