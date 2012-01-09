Vogue Italia Takes on QVC With Spring 2012 Collections

I don’t know about you, but I for one am not a huge fan of those shopping networks you see on TV these days. High prices for goods (especially clothes) that you wouldn’t ever in your life purchaseno thanks!

Taking a fun, high fashion spin on these pretty awful channels (but actually somehow entertaining via celebrity appearances), Vogue Italia has put together their behind-the-scenes footage from an upcoming fashion editorial shot by Steven Meisel for a fashion short that presents us with the Home Shopping Network of our dreams.

Featuring runway collections for the Spring 2012 season from the likes of Alexander McQueen, Chanel, Prada, Moschino, Burberry, Louis Vuitton and others, Vogue Italia does an excellent job of presenting expensive, luxury fashions through a less-than-luxury medium.

Check out the fashion film for yourself down below, and let us know what you think in the comments section underneath!