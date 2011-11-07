Vivienne Westwood Is Bringing Sexy Back With A New Fragrance

Attention Vivienne Westwood fans — put on a gold star on your calendars for February 1, 2012 which sees the debut of the punky grand dame’s newest fragrance, Cheeky Alice.

The eau de toilette will be made available in 30ml, 50ml and 75ml sizes, priced at 32, 45 and 55 accordingly.

Featuring notes of lily of the valley, fresh peony and rose, this little (or big, depending on what you fancy) bottle will be sure to pack a big punch of provocativeness.

With just one spritz, we bet you’ll be getting your flirt on in no time!

