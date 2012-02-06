Victoria Beckham’s New Victoria Fashion Film Has Us Meowing

In a teaser trailer a couple weeks ago, we found out that Victoria Beckham plans to dress our girlier sides with her new line Victoria. Now, you can see the collection of dresses in all its splendor in a new fashion film by Quentin Jones.

In Jones’ signature stop-motion style, you’ll see the models flounce about amid collages and cat masks, showing off the collection’s cheery colors, adorable cat patterns and super cute silhouettes.

It seems that Mrs. Beckham can do no wrong in our eyes and we can’t wait to nabsome of the youthful, yet classic looks from Victoria.

See what we’re talking about when you check out the full-length trailer courtesy of Paper Mag below!