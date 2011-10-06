VICE Prefers Las Vegas Over Paris For Fashion Week

New York, London, Milan and Paris — when it comes to these stylish cities and their internationally renowned Fashion Weeks, VICE cares not.

Instead, the global go-to media company for all things “alt” cares only about the Fashion Week events that you wouldn’t even dare to think would be covered by the likes of Vogue, Elle, Harper’s Bazaar, Marie Claire and pretty much any other established fashion magazine.

Las Vegas International Lingerie Fashion Week, Islamabad Fashion Week, Full Figured Fashion Week in New York — now these are the kind of catwalks VICE would prefer to cover.

To sum up the whole reasoning and explanation behind their latest venture into the foray of fashion, VICE stated,

“Each episode of Fashion Week Internationale follows fashion shows that evade the mainstream fashion radar, revealing a whole new world of fashion, and capturing a truly unique take on the bitchiest industry around. Fashion Week Internationale documents the fashion weeks that take place in cities and countries that normally make international news with their political and economic woes, to the most crackpot fashion week themes and the stimulating characters behind them.”

That sounds all fine and dandy, but I for one am still going to keep on checking out what designers like Karl Lagerfeld, Jason Wu, Jeremy Scott and so on send down on the runways.

Looks like this new online programming series (hosted on the brand new VICE.com) is the perfect opportunity for VICE to become the Anna Wintour of the bastard Fashion Weeks the world over.

Instead of a string of pearls and oversized sunglasses, I bet the kids at VICE are more likely to rock something more street style appropriate, say, skinny jeans and an oversized vintage sweater?