Versace Étoile De La Mer Parisian Party: Our Fav Celeb Looks

On Monday night, Italian fashion queen Donatella Versace held an exclusive dinner in Paris to unveil the Versace toile De La Mer eyewear collection, right after the iconic label opened up Paris Haute Couture Week earlier that day with an amazing set of lust-worthy shimmery and lace-y gowns.

Special guests at the evening’s fte included Anna Wintour, Salma Hayek, Diane Kruger, Abbie Cornish, Daphne Guinness, Emmanuelle Alt, Hamish Bowles, Haider Ackermann, Anja Rubik, Arizone Muse and Karlie Kloss.

“Designed for the ideal Versace siren in the city during a hot summer, the toile De La Mer sunglasses and optics capture the sensuality and strength of their muse,” states the media release. Taking a glance at those two pairs of specs in the slideshow above, it’s quite easy to see some of the night’s one-woman-powerhouse guests in them (like the one of the right that has Anna’s name all over it).

The capsule eyewear collection will launch in stores worldwide in March 2012, so you too can soon look like acelebutante or a glossy magazine editor in no time!

But let’s talk about Diane Kruger’s dress for a minute, which is totally giving us early 90s Versace and we are loving it to death! Shout-outs also go out to Daphne Guinness, dressing like her faboulously fierce self, and Emmanuelle Alt killing it in an pearl-embroided jacket.

If their looks don’t envoke an ounce of jealousy in you, then you certainly have more restraint than us!

To see all of these fab looks and more, check out the photos in the slideshow above!