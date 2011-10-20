Vans & ‘Anti-It-Girl’ Jesse Jo Team Up For More D.I.Y. Duds

After the first successful spring collaboration between iconic Southern Californian lifestyle brand Vans and up-and-coming singer, designer and “Anti-It-Girl” (as proclaimed by photog pal Mark the Cobrasnake) Jesse Jo Stark, the duo is back again for another round of street savvy D.I.Y.-inspired duds for the holiday 2011 season.

Mixing elements of late 80s/early 90s punk with West Coast grunge, this season’s collection features items like a cut-out velvet dress, a distressed denim vest and shorts, checkerboard leggings, cropped t-shirts, leopard prints and deconstructed accessories.

If you’re a rocker tomboy at heart who’s also able to tap into her inner femme fatale, then this kick-ass selection is totally for you my friend.

Find out where to purchase the Vans x Jesse Jo collection from a retailer near you by visiting the official Vans website.

