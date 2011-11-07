Vampire Weekend’s ‘Bryn’ Launches A Vintage Clothing Site

If you ever listened to the uptempo ditty by indie rockers Vampire Weekend that goes by the name of “Bryn” from their sophomore album Weekend, then here’s a little fun fact for you: the song was named after Bryn Lander, an LA-based stylist who has worked with the boys, probably dressing them up in all those preppy-chic duds that the dudes are known to sport.

Not only is Bryn a stylist, she is also an avid vintage collector and has decided to take her retro clothing know-how to start an online boutique called The American Vernacular that sells old school designer wearables from the likes of Bill Blass, Versace, Halston, CHANEL, Valentino, Pierre Cardin, Givenchy, Christian Dior and a whole bunch more.

The site offers a solid range of items from tops, to outerwear and even accessories for the ladies, but unfortunately doesn’t seem to carry any menswear pieces (kind of funny coming from the girl who dressed Vampire Weekend, right?)

Visitors to the site can even create a wishlist while shopping around online, which means you can get a head start on hinting to your friends and family what you hope to find under the Christmas tree or next to the Hanukkah menorah this year.

If you’re serious about online vintage shopping, take my advice when I say that you really need to add The American Vernacular to your bookmarks ASAP!

[via Elle]