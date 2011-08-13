Unofficial Versace Video Earns Cool Points for Italian Label

It is really amazing what you can find posted on your friends’ Facebook walls these days, especially when you have friends who happen to be artists emerged in the trendy East London and East Berlin creative scenes.

Fortunately for me and my international online network of friends, I managed to peruse on over to one of my artsy pal’s Facebook profile this past weekend, to see what she had been getting herself into lately, and had managed to stumble upon this little gem posted below.

This “gem” I found was an unofficial, black-and-white short film featuring a male model immersed in tons and tons of vintage Versace swag. From vintage Versace shirts, to sunglasses, to glassware to cutlery, and even to fine china, there is just Versace everywhere up in this jam!

The quirky instrumental electro soundtrack also had grabbed my attention, thanks to the fact that the music almost sounds like something you might hear during a Versace runway show for Fashion Week.

But you know what would have been a real chair-kicker? If the London-based creatives behind this film were able to cast Lady Gaga, who was recently seen rocking a Versace dress out in Los Angeles, instead of this random model dude, then the film could have gone up a few notches in tubular radicalness!

After giving the video below a few watches, you might end up having the urge to start trolling eBay for oversized, printed vintage Versace shirts to pair with black opaque tights and black combat bootswell, at least I know that’s what I’m going to end up doing before the end of the day!