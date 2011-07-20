UNIQLO and The High Line May Revive 70s Roller Disco Trend

Mock up of the High Line Rink – Made for All by UNIQLO, an outdoor roller skating park in New York City opening this month



Just a few weekends ago, I was over my best friend’s apartment in Brooklyn watching the 1979 movie Roller Boogie, featuring Linda Blair in many wonderful rainbow-colored outfits and falling in love with the local skating hunky hunk, while on eight tiny wheels of fun attached to her feet.

If only there was a place in New York City that could allow me and other Linda Blair fans to roller skate and rock sequined tube tops, rainbow suspenders and nylon disco pants. Thankfully, Japanese retailer UNIQLO will be soon be making my polyester dreams a reality.

Starting July 28th, you can get your “roller boogie” on at The Lot, located below The High Line in Chelsea. Admission to the roller rink, which also includes skate rentals, will be $12 per person, $10 for skaters under the age of 13.

For those who would rather “see” than “do,” vistors can check out the UNIQLO Cube right next to the rink that will be a pop-up shop filled with items like 100% cashmere sweaters, down jackets, and t-shirts from the international retail giant.

There is no specific dress code for the roller rink, but I’m hoping to spot fellow skaters out there donning their best roller disco outfits. Get ready to break out the American Apparel circa 2005 and the vintage dudsthe Roller Boogie revolution is on!

High Line Rink – Made for All by UNIQLO

July 28, 2011 – September 26, 2011

Sunday – Wednesday: 11:00 AM – 10:00 PM

Thursday – Saturday: 11:00 AM – 11:00 PM

Photo from The High Line

[via NearSay]