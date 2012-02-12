Unexpected Inspiration?: Gwen Stefani’s L.A.M.B. FW12 ‘Punk’

As I came to squat at my desk in between fashion week events this chilly Sunday afternoon, I opened up Facebook in my Internet browser to see that my friends in London were freaking out about a sweater from Gwen Stefani‘s L.A.M.B. Fall/Winter ’12/’13 collection (which debuted last night in New York City) that looked exactly like one from a London-based label collective known as Sibling.

Sibling consists of three designers based in the British capital, who specialize in creating colorful knitwear pieces for both men and women. Fairly new on the London Fashion Week scene, Sibling has been slowly gaining exposure through international high fashion magazines and by becoming an instant favorite among K-Pop celebs, as well as comedian Noel Fielding from their hometown of London.

On display at last night’s presentation at L.A.M.B. was a women’s sweater with the word “PUNK” stylized on the front. The sweater does seem to be “inspired” by a prior piece done by Sibling that also has the word “PUNK” on it as well (which was shown from the label’s “Collection 5” for the Spring/Summer 2011 season).

“It’s very flattering,” said Sibling when asked what their thoughts were about L.A.M.B.’s own “PUNK” sweater.

But we want to know what you think about the two sweaters: Are they similar or do they look completely different from one another?

