UK Fav Models Own Beetlejuice Nail Polishes are Almost Here!

A favorite in the UK and abroad, Models Own’s highly anticipated Beetlejuice collection will make its worldwide debut on the nail brand’s website this Tuesday, November 1st at 10 AM GMT (that’s 5 AM EST/2 AM PST).

The brand new collection consists of 5 bottles, each one featuring “four pearlescent colours mixed into one gleaming shade.” With names like Golden Green, Pinky Brown, Purple Blue, Emerald Black and Aqua Violet, each nail polish shade is sure to pack a punch of vivid colors and shimmering hues.

The Beetlejuice collection is perfection for those looking to rock a glam-punk attitude on the top of their tips this fall season. Plus, the fact that the collection is named after one badass Tim Burton character already earns the line extra cool points with us.

At only 5 a pop and with worldwide shipping available, there really is no excuse not to wake up early in the morning and do some online shopping come Tuesday morning.