TV Girl’s ‘Baby You Were There’ Gets Us Groovin’: Buzz Cut

Any album from a southern California band, especially a summertime release, should make you feel like you’re catching sun in your convertible. San Diego based duo TV Girl, comprised of Trung Ngo and Brad Petering, do exactly that with their latest EP Benny and the Jetts.

The album’s 60s style sugary goodness combined with deep, electronic beats let us indulge in the nostalgia of wearing flower-covered shirts and bell bottoms without leaving our modern comfort zone.

“Baby You Were There” displays singer Ngo’s smooth, nasally voice and the band’s ability to fashion a powerful sound out of light, almost childish samples from the 60s. I only wish the track was longer for I could easily cruise to this song for at least a few hours.

If you’re not smiling while listening to this tune then you have a cold heart, seriously.

TV Girl’s throwback tunage is a nice reminder that music can be light-hearted, but that being light-hearted doesn’t negate awesomeness.

You can download Benny and the Jetts for free by liking their Facebook page, just click here to start feeling just as groovy as if you’ve been transported back into an old episode of The Brady Bunch.