Fashiontoast’s Rumi Neely Set To Do Collab With Aussie Label

More and more often, it looks like superstar fashion bloggers like Sea of Shoes’ Jane Aldrige and Man Repeller’s Leandra Medine are teaming up with designers and retailers on special, one-off collaborations.

Case in point: Mega fashion blogger Rumi Neely of Fashiontoast is set to team up with Australian streetwear label Mad Love for an exclusive collaboration. As you may recall, Rumi Neely is no stranger to teaming up with brands of the fashion and beauty variety.

Previously teaming up with fast fashion chain store Forever 21 and classic designer brand Ralph Lauren, Neely is scheduled to head “Down Unda” sometime during January 2012 with boyfriend-slash-personal-photographer Colin Sokol.

Neely and Sokol will be working on Mad Love’s Summer 2012 collection, which probably means that Neely will be styling and modeling the duds herself while Sokol snaps her up.

Hopefully you’re just as intrigued to see what this partnership will produce! We’ve got our fingers crossed for a more sophisticated (but still rad) set of duds from the Aussie label.

Photo via Fashiontoast

[via Pedestrian TV]