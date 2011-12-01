Tim & Eric Release ‘Billion Dollar Movie’ Teaser With #Shrim

Adult Swim‘s comedic duo Tim & Eric just released a teaser yesterday to their upcoming film aptly titled Tim & Eric’s Billion Dollar Movie. The vignette is a weird, crude clip (which is honestly not that surprising), featuring two small-time “actors” screaming, “Shrim!” (whatever that means).

The feature-length film itself will revolve around the story line of Tim & Eric getting their white-wine-covered hands on a billion dollars to make a movie, “only only to watch their dream run off course,” according to the film’s IMDB page.

Hitting a movie theater near you on March 2, 2012, or even sooner via video-on-demand come January 27, 2012, the film will star Tim Heidecker and Eric Wareheim, along with Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly, Zach Galifianakis, Jeff Goldblum and Will Forte.

Check out the video below, and get ready for some full-on #shrim: