Think Spring For See By Chloe’s S/S 2012 Fashion Film

If you’re already feeling the gloomy winter blues, here’s a little eye candy to cheer you up courtesy of See by Chlo.

The alternative sister line to luxe label Chlo boasts ruched A-lines dresses, cropped suit ensembles and even scandalous mesh-like tops in breathable fabrics like linen and cotton for their latest spring/summer 2012 fashion film.

With a chill house soundtrack playing in the background, watching the short film below may urge you to pack up your favorite sundresses and sandal wedges, and head straight for theMediterranean coastline (which honestly sounds like the best thing right now, especially on a Monday morning).

[via Think Contra]