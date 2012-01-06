Texture Tonic: Give Your Hair A 30s Spin With This Chic Bob

It’s Friday, so that means only one thingthe weekend is here!

While you enjoy the first ever weekend of the new year, why not test out a new and fresh hair style? I mean, a new year is all about starting off things on a new foot, right?!

Even if you’re in stuck in the chilly winter wonderland known as New York or lounging beach side in Los Angeles, the Texture Tonic hairstyle (pictured above) from Sebastian Professional Lead Stylist Janine Jarman is sure to withhold any weekend mayhem you get yourself into, no matter where you live.

“As a play on the ’30s finger wave style, I wanted to add texture to make the look interesting yet soft and sweet,” says Janine. “I love taking inspiration from styles of the past and adding my own twist.”

Check out Janine’s easy, how-to instructions below and get ready to put a little swing in your step!

TEXTURE TONIC:

Wash and condition with Sebastian Professional Volupt. Apply Sebastian Professional Liquid Gloss to damp hair and blow-dry. Make two large fishtail braids at the crown, but do not bind the ends. With a deep side part, pull hair back and create a very loose chain knot securing at the nape. Pin fishtails, wrapping along the front hair line to frame the face and softly pull apart once secured. Detail pieces with Sebastian Professional Molding Mud and finish with Sebastian Professional Shaper Plus.

PRODUCTS:

Sebastian Professional Molding Mud, $14.79, at Amazon

Sebastian Professional Liquid Gloss, $15.54, at Amazon



Sebastian Professional Shampoo & Conditioner, $44.40, at Amazon

Sebastian Professional Shaper Plus Hairspray, $19.99, at Walgreens

