Terry Richardson’s New Photo Show Sounds Like A Porno

While Terrywood might make an interesting name for an X-rated film, it’s actually the title of photog Terry Richardson‘s upcoming photo show at the OHWOW Gallery in Los Angeles, California.

“Inspired by the multiple facets of Hollywood life, TERRYWOOD unveils a series of images of the famous locale, as seen through Richardson’s eyes,” states the show’s official press release. “TERRYWORLD meets Hollywood, as the local characters, familiar landscapes, and architectural details, now verge on having a new identity.”

Terrywood will be the current New York City resident’s first solo exhibit out in the City of Angels, and will feature over 25 photographs from his latest repertoire.

“TERRYWOOD takes all that Hollywood representsthe celebrity, broken dreams,

kitsch, and sorted historybut, just as with all of Richardson’s well-known work, he re-contextualizes familiar imagery, re-identifying it with characteristics reflective of his own persona, imparting them with a different narrative.”

So, does that mean we will see 19-year-old, Eastern European models (and/or Jared Leto) hanging outside an IN-N-OUT Burger joint, getting saucy with fast food while wearing Terry’s signature MOSCOT glasses?

Eh, probably not.

From the looks of the press release, Terry’s more recent Tumblr posts and this short teaser film that you can check out below, we’re probably going to see a lot of signage and possibly some sweet landscape shots that makes us folks stuck in the cold Northeast totally jeally jealz.

Head to the opening reception on February 24th, from 6 PM to 9 PM, and feel free to keep us posted via Twitter by tweeting at @StyleCaster & @CLICKCLASH. Or, pop in any time between Friday and March 31, 2012.

#TERRYWORLD