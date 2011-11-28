Terry Richardson ‘Terry-rizes’ Toddlers To Look Like Him

Do you ever wonder when aging-hipster-slash-photographer Terry Richardson will ever end his rein of child-molester-glasses-dom?

Well, from the looks of these behind-the-scene photos from French label ELEVEN PARIS‘ spring/summer 2012 campaign shoot, Terry isn’t going to stop throwing oversized eyewear and red flannel shirts on just about everyone any time soon.

The campaign features Brit models Ash Stymest and Tali Lennox, rocking the ready-to-wear looks, occasionally sporting some Terry glasses. And what’s the best accessory to add on for any fashion shoot shot by Terry Richardson? Why, it would be to dress up two little girls to look just like the one any only Mr. Richardson, of course!

Is the idea of dressing up two little innocent girls to look like Terry a bit creepy? Yes, as they don’t really seem to have much purpose for the shoot, but just only to play up the Terry Richardson novelty factor.

Check out all of the behind-the-scenes photos in slideshow for above, and let us know what you think about the kids-gone-Terry in the comments section below!