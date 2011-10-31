Terry Richardson and LCD Soundsystem Wig Out For Halloween

This past weekend in New York City saw loads and loads of stylish Halloween parties being hosted at some of the city’s finest partying establishments. Highlights included the “I Wake Up Screaming” Halloween Bash at theHudson Bar at the Hudson Hotel with LCD Soundsystem‘s James Murphy, Pat Mahoney and Nancy Whang along with Spencer Product; Standard Hotel’s annual Saints + Sinners soire; and The Overlook Hotel party held at the Tribeca Grand Hotel, hosted by a handful of downtown darlings including Alexa Chung and Tennesse Thomas.

Not to be outdone by the hotel circuit, V Magazine celebrated the upcoming Models Issue with a Halloween hoe-down co-hosted by Terry Richardson at Midtown gay club Club 39, where the dark-colored dancefloor was covered with models like Crystal Renn, Nicole Trunfio, Abbey Lee Kershaw and Bambi Northwood-Blyth, along with other favorites such as Sophia Lamar, Derek Blasberg, Evelien Joos, Julia Restoin-Roitfeld, Phillip Lim, Richard Chai, Alber Elbaz, Ladyfag and a whole bunch more of stylish party goers.

