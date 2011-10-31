Terry Richardson and LCD Soundsystem Wig Out For Halloween

This past weekend in New York City saw loads and loads of stylish Halloween parties being hosted at some of the city’s finest partying establishments. Highlights included the “I Wake Up Screaming” Halloween Bash at theHudson Bar at the Hudson Hotel with LCD Soundsystem‘s James Murphy, Pat Mahoney and Nancy Whang along with Spencer Product; Standard Hotel’s annual Saints + Sinners soire; and The Overlook Hotel party held at the Tribeca Grand Hotel, hosted by a handful of downtown darlings including Alexa Chung and Tennesse Thomas.
Not to be outdone by the hotel circuit, V Magazine celebrated the upcoming Models Issue with a Halloween hoe-down co-hosted by Terry Richardson at Midtown gay club Club 39, where the dark-colored dancefloor was covered with models like Crystal Renn, Nicole Trunfio, Abbey Lee Kershaw and Bambi Northwood-Blyth, along with other favorites such as Sophia Lamar, Derek Blasberg, Evelien Joos, Julia Restoin-Roitfeld, Phillip Lim, Richard Chai, Alber Elbaz, Ladyfag and a whole bunch more of stylish party goers.
To see snapshots from the Husdon Hotel and V Magazine parties from this past weekend, click through the photos in the slideshow above!
HALLOWEEN TREND ALERT: The holiday's must-have beauty accessory are wigs, as seen on the tops of Terry Richardson and LCD Soundsystem's James Murphy
LCD Soundsystem's James Murphy, Pat Mahoney and Nancy Whang
Credit: Photographer Benjamin Lozovsky/BFAnyc.com
Credit: Photographer Benjamin Lozovsky/BFAnyc.com
Credit: Photographer Benjamin Lozovsky/BFAnyc.com
Credit: Photographer Benjamin Lozovsky/BFAnyc.com
Credit: Photographer Benjamin Lozovsky/BFAnyc.com
Credit: Photographer Benjamin Lozovsky/BFAnyc.com
Credit: Photographer Benjamin Lozovsky/BFAnyc.com
Spencer Product
Credit: Photographer Benjamin Lozovsky/BFAnyc.com
Credit: Photographer Benjamin Lozovsky/BFAnyc.com
Credit: Photographer Benjamin Lozovsky/BFAnyc.com
Terry Richardson: Just one of the Rebbis
Credit: Carly/BFAnyc.com
Model Toni Garrn
Credit: Carly/BFAnyc.com
Yin Ying
Credit: Carly/BFAnyc.com
Sky Ferreira
Credit: Carly/BFAnyc.com
JC Schildknecht
Credit: Carly/BFAnyc.com
Evelin Joos and Richard Chai
Credit: Carly/BFAnyc.com
Classic Terry Richardson
Credit: Carly/BFAnyc.com
Nicole Trunfio
Credit: Carly/BFAnyc.com
Stephen Gan, Cecilia Dean and Terry Richardson
Credit: Carly/BFAnyc.com
Richard Chai and Derek Blasberg
Credit: Carly/BFAnyc.com
Christian Brylle, Toni Garrn and Sheila Marquez
Credit: Carly/BFAnyc.com
Hanaa Ben Abdesslem
Credit: Carly/BFAnyc.com
Crystal Renn
Credit: Carly/BFAnyc.com
Annabelle Guerrero
Credit: Carly/BFAnyc.com
Sui He
Credit: Carly/BFAnyc.com
Ajak Deng
Credit: Carly/BFAnyc.com
Cecilia Dean and James Kaliardos
Credit: Carly/BFAnyc.com
Sophia Lamar
Credit: Carly/BFAnyc.com
Evelien Joos and Greg Krelenstein
Credit: Carly/BFAnyc.com
StyleCaster's own: Susie G
Credit: Carly/BFAnyc.com
Terry Richardson and Abbey Lee
Credit: Carly/BFAnyc.com
Abbey Lee and Candice Swanepoel
Credit: Carly/BFAnyc.com
Julia Roitfeld
Credit: Carly/BFAnyc.com
Ladyfag
Credit: Carly/BFAnyc.com
Anuschka Senge (right)
Credit: Carly/BFAnyc.com
Belvedere-mosphere
Credit: Carly/BFAnyc.com
Bambi Northwood-Blyth
Credit: Carly/BFAnyc.com
Sheila Marquez
Credit: Carly/BFAnyc.com
V Magazine-mosphere
Credit: Carly/BFAnyc.com
Lanvin's Alber Elbaz
Credit: Carly/BFAnyc.com
Julia Roitfeld
Credit: Carly/BFAnyc.com
Nicole Trunfio
Credit: Carly/BFAnyc.com
Richard Chai and Phillip Lim
Credit: Carly/BFAnyc.com
Teresa Moore and Scott Lipps
Credit: Carly/BFAnyc.com
Lady Bunny
Credit: Carly/BFAnyc.com
Sky Ferreira and Terry Richardson
Credit: Carly/BFAnyc.com
Michael Quinn
Credit: Carly/BFAnyc.com