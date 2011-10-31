StyleCaster
Share

Terry Richardson and LCD Soundsystem Wig Out For Halloween

What's hot
StyleCaster

Terry Richardson and LCD Soundsystem Wig Out For Halloween

Susie G
by
Terry Richardson and LCD Soundsystem Wig Out For Halloween
59 Start slideshow

This past weekend in New York City saw loads and loads of stylish Halloween parties being hosted at some of the city’s finest partying establishments. Highlights included the “I Wake Up Screaming” Halloween Bash at theHudson Bar at the Hudson Hotel with LCD Soundsystem‘s James Murphy, Pat Mahoney and Nancy Whang along with Spencer Product; Standard Hotel’s annual Saints + Sinners soire; and The Overlook Hotel party held at the Tribeca Grand Hotel, hosted by a handful of downtown darlings including Alexa Chung and Tennesse Thomas.

Not to be outdone by the hotel circuit, V Magazine celebrated the upcoming Models Issue with a Halloween hoe-down co-hosted by Terry Richardson at Midtown gay club Club 39, where the dark-colored dancefloor was covered with models like Crystal Renn, Nicole Trunfio, Abbey Lee Kershaw and Bambi Northwood-Blyth, along with other favorites such as Sophia Lamar, Derek Blasberg, Evelien Joos, Julia Restoin-Roitfeld, Phillip Lim, Richard Chai, Alber Elbaz, Ladyfag and a whole bunch more of stylish party goers.

To see snapshots from the Husdon Hotel and V Magazine parties from this past weekend, click through the photos in the slideshow above!

0 Thoughts?
1 of 59

HALLOWEEN TREND ALERT: The holiday's must-have beauty accessory are wigs, as seen on the tops of Terry Richardson and LCD Soundsystem's James Murphy

LCD Soundsystem's James Murphy, Pat Mahoney and Nancy Whang

Credit: Photographer Benjamin Lozovsky/BFAnyc.com

Credit: Photographer Benjamin Lozovsky/BFAnyc.com

 Credit: Photographer Benjamin Lozovsky/BFAnyc.com

Credit: Photographer Benjamin Lozovsky/BFAnyc.com

Credit: Photographer Benjamin Lozovsky/BFAnyc.com

Credit: Photographer Benjamin Lozovsky/BFAnyc.com

Credit: Photographer Benjamin Lozovsky/BFAnyc.com

Spencer Product

Credit: Photographer Benjamin Lozovsky/BFAnyc.com

Credit: Photographer Benjamin Lozovsky/BFAnyc.com

Credit: Photographer Benjamin Lozovsky/BFAnyc.com

Terry Richardson: Just one of the Rebbis

Credit: Carly/BFAnyc.com

Model Toni Garrn

 Credit: Carly/BFAnyc.com

Credit: Carly/BFAnyc.com

Yin Ying

Credit: Carly/BFAnyc.com

Sky Ferreira

Credit: Carly/BFAnyc.com

JC Schildknecht

Credit: Carly/BFAnyc.com

Evelin Joos and Richard Chai

Credit: Carly/BFAnyc.com

Classic Terry Richardson

Credit: Carly/BFAnyc.com

Nicole Trunfio

Credit: Carly/BFAnyc.com

Stephen Gan, Cecilia Dean and Terry Richardson

Credit: Carly/BFAnyc.com

Richard Chai and Derek Blasberg

Credit: Carly/BFAnyc.com

Christian Brylle, Toni Garrn and Sheila Marquez

Credit: Carly/BFAnyc.com

Credit: Carly/BFAnyc.com

Hanaa Ben Abdesslem

Credit: Carly/BFAnyc.com

Crystal Renn

Credit: Carly/BFAnyc.com

Credit: Carly/BFAnyc.com

Annabelle Guerrero

Credit: Carly/BFAnyc.com

Credit: Carly/BFAnyc.com

Sui He

Credit: Carly/BFAnyc.com

Credit: Carly/BFAnyc.com

Credit: Carly/BFAnyc.com

Ajak Deng

Credit: Carly/BFAnyc.com

Cecilia Dean and James Kaliardos

Credit: Carly/BFAnyc.com

Sophia Lamar

Credit: Carly/BFAnyc.com

Evelien Joos and Greg Krelenstein

Credit: Carly/BFAnyc.com

StyleCaster's own: Susie G

Credit: Carly/BFAnyc.com

Terry Richardson and Abbey Lee

Credit: Carly/BFAnyc.com

Abbey Lee and Candice Swanepoel

Credit: Carly/BFAnyc.com

Julia Roitfeld

Credit: Carly/BFAnyc.com

Ladyfag

Credit: Carly/BFAnyc.com

Anuschka Senge (right)

Credit: Carly/BFAnyc.com

Credit: Carly/BFAnyc.com

Belvedere-mosphere

Credit: Carly/BFAnyc.com

Credit: Carly/BFAnyc.com

Credit: Carly/BFAnyc.com

Bambi Northwood-Blyth

Credit: Carly/BFAnyc.com

Sheila Marquez

Credit: Carly/BFAnyc.com

V Magazine-mosphere

Credit: Carly/BFAnyc.com

Lanvin's Alber Elbaz

Credit: Carly/BFAnyc.com

Julia Roitfeld

Credit: Carly/BFAnyc.com

Nicole Trunfio

Credit: Carly/BFAnyc.com

Credit: Carly/BFAnyc.com

Credit: Carly/BFAnyc.com

Richard Chai and Phillip Lim

Credit: Carly/BFAnyc.com

Teresa Moore and Scott Lipps

Credit: Carly/BFAnyc.com

Lady Bunny

Credit: Carly/BFAnyc.com

Sky Ferreira and Terry Richardson

Credit: Carly/BFAnyc.com

Michael Quinn

Credit: Carly/BFAnyc.com

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Meredith Wendell’s SS12 Lookbook Is Totally Jerseylicious

Meredith Wendell’s SS12 Lookbook Is Totally Jerseylicious

Promoted Stories

share