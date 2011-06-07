Tel Aviv: A Middle Eastern Travel Diary in Photos

Dear InstagramYou have officially become my favorite iPhone app. The ease of instantly sharing photos with friends through Twitter and Facebook, applying all the different, cool filters to my photos, making my friends extremely jealous that they aren’t on holiday as wellyou truly know how to make a travellette like myself be amazed in wonder!

Just coming off from a week and a half vacation to the Holy Land with an iPhone in hand, I managed to capture all the best little moments while I was jaunting around the very stylish and modern city of Tel Aviv.

Tel Aviv is a fabulous urban haven that’s conveniently right on the beach. The food here is also amazing as I managed to not have one bad meal the whole time I was there! Shopping districts are filled with boutiques of so many talented local designers it makes you wonder how come there isn’t a Tel Aviv Fashion Week?!

