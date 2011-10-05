TeenNick is Bringing Back ‘Hey Dude’ and Stick Stickly to TV

Good news for those of you TV buffs that grew up in the last decade of the 20th century — Nickelodeon has just announced that they will be bringing back to air Hey Dude (the comedy series that centered around a bunch of teens working at a ranch resort in the Southwest) and the all-natural afternoon TV host, Mr. Stick Stickly.

The iconic kids’ cable network also made the smart decision to move their “90s are All That” programming block to an earlier timeslot. Now, starting at 10 PM EST, you can relive the good old pog-trading, flannel-wearing days of the 90s with Hey Dude, Clarissa Explains It All, Kenan & Kel, All That and other 30-minute slices of TV awesomeness.

I still have my fingers crossed that Nickelodeon will one day bring back You Can’t Do That on Television which once starred a young Canadian and a 90s icon in her own right, Alanis Morissette.

Ahh green slime, how I’ve missed you.