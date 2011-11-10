Tee Time: Comme des Garçons PLAY By Cartoonist Matt Groening

Toyko-based fashion label Comme des Garons has teamed up with The Simpsons creator Matt Groening for a special tee-shirt collaboration. CdG head designer Rei Kawakubo decided to infuse two characters from Groening’s Life in Hell comic series, Blinky and Sheba, for the label’s PLAY casual streetwear line that is known for its bug-eyed heart logo.

The capsule collection includes 3 short-sleeved jersey t-shirts and one long-sleeved jersey top, each featuring the PLAY logo and some of Groening’s animated designs.

All four shirts are now available online from New York City boutique Opening Ceremony.