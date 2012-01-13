Target Goes Boutique Chic With ‘The Shops’ Concept (VIDEO)

Target has had a pretty good week these past seven days, mainly thanks to the release of the upcoming Jason Wu collaboration that has received some major press attention from blogs to magazines and newspapers alike.

Not to be outdone with the well-deserved Jason Wu hype, the big box retailer has also announced a new in-store concept called “The Shops at Target”, which will basically introduce 5 boutiques from across the U.S. into Target store nationwide.

Launching May 6th, the boutiques participating in this partnernship include The Candy Store in San Francisco, Cos Bar cosmetics shop in Aspen, Polka Dog Bakery’s dog accessories, Privet House home products from Connecticut, and The Webster luxury fashion retailer from Miami.

Target has yet to announce if any other boutiques will be participating down the line, nor which locations will be participating, but there’s always hope that Target will be smart enough to showcase these boutiques through their own (crash-prone) website as well.

Check out the video teaser below

