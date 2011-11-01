Tali Lennox is One Cool Chica as the New Face of MANGO

There is no denying the fact that Tali Lennox, the 18-year-old daughter of pop superstar Annie Lennox, is already on the “It” girl social trajectory.

With a modeling career that launched just roughly two years ago, Tali has already walked the runways for established brands and designers like Burberry, Christopher Kane, Miu Miu, Kenzo, Prada, Missoni, Cavalli and Marc Jacobs.

Trading in high fashion for high street cred, Tali is now the latest fresh face for Spanish retailer MANGO (who just opened a location on 34th street in New York City), appearing in some rock-inspired duds for the brand’s autumn 2011 catalogue, and definitely giving a whole new meaning to the term “too cool for school.”

For someone who is only 18-years-old, I’m pretty sure Tali knows just exactly what I’m talking about.