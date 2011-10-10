Take a Countryside Walk With Metronomy’s Latest Video

Their name suggests steadiness and unity, but since England’s Joseph Mount started the band using an outdated computer back in 1999 (as if 1999 isn’t outdated enough), Metronomy have been a cascade of different styles and members.

Since their first album Pip Paine (Pay the 5000 You Owe), they’ve fashioned glitchy, electronic gestures into the indie quartet that put together their latest and most successful album The English Riviera. The band has gained and lost a few members along the way, but maybe now, with the tight indie-pop that Riviera offers, Metronomy will seem a more appropriate name.

You can see the foursome walking through the English countryside in the video for their latest single “Everything Goes My Way.” Directed by Alexander Orlando Smith, and featuring the grace and trench coat of Roxanne Clifford, the video’s quaintness matches the unassuming way Mount and Anna Prior (the band’s female singer) pour out their hearts to each other.

The song seems simple (almost like clockwork with the faint cuckoo whistling), but it lacks nothing in emotion or fire, so maybe that’s why we’re also given images of a deer’s innocent power in their country domain.

Check out the beautifully shot video below, and let us know what you think of it in the comments section underneath!