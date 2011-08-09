Tahiti 80’s Latest Video is ‘Easy’ On the Eyes: Buzz Cut

Indie rockers Tahiti 80‘s latest video for their track “Easy” is sure “easy” on the eyes and the ears. With the use of the red, blue and yellow colors and the overall lightheartedness of the clip, it’s hard not to dig the use of small figurines, car toys and string that seem to come to life for this upbeat, poppy tune.

Directed by Daisuke Kitayama, who the 6-piece French rock group have used for previous music videos, this short clip seems to visualize one of life’s common romantic dilemmasthe “other woman.” The “A” and “B” symbols are supposed to represent one male and one female who, I would assume, are together, but “C” who is represented as another female, always seems to be catching the eye of “A” and is never too far from the “AB” couple.

Even though the video addresses such an adult topic, the video has a great Sesame Street-esque quality with the use of action figures, animated graphics and stop-motion filming with colorful toy objects. Plus, constantly seeing the letters A, B and C is giving me flashbacks to those fun little musical and educational clips from the 70s and 80s you would see on the children’s morning program.

Now that I’ve made this video seem like a 4th grade math equation in love, there’s really no excuse to not check out the clip below, unless you are highly allergic to cuteness multiplied by the awesomeness of algebra.