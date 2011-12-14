Susie Bubble: The Newest Face For MAC Cosmetics?

Well, maybe more like the unofficial face for MAC Cosmetics…

Teaming up with online magazine Because Magazine, the super adorable London-based fashion blogger Susie Bubble stars in their latest beauty editorial feature (with the video posted below), sporting bright shades of lipstick from MAC Cosmetics.

Inspired by the recent runway shows from designers Jason Wu and Richard Chai during New York Fashion Week back in September, Susie Bubble models these “alternative” beauty looks that feature the bright lip shades paired with a bare face (a.k.a. pale cheeks and natural eyes).

Want to rock some bright hues on your lips? Check out MAC Lipsticks in Morange, Smoked Purple andGirl About Town, and try wearing MAC Bounce Hi-Def Eye Color in Cyan to get those light blue pouts.