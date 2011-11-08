Susie Bubble, Man Repeller & More Design Some Fancy Footwork

Ever wonder what’s it’s like to spend a day in one of your favorite fashion blogger’s shoes?

Thanks to footwear company SIX, you can now stop wondering and actually wear a pair of their shoes (well, at least a pair that they designed)!

The London-based shoe powerhouse (who also produces shoes for boutique favorites like bSTORE, Opening Ceremony, SWEAR and Ksubi) has teamed up with six bloggers to create six uniquely distinct pairs of shoes that are reflectively of each one of their personalities and their individual style.

The lucky six bloggers who are apart of the SIXby6Bloggers collection (which won’t be available until November 22) include Style Bubble‘s Susanna Lau, Leandra Medine (a.k.a. The Man Repeller), Yvan “Face Hunter” Rodic, Style Savage‘s Steve Salter, Cherry Blossom Girl and Caroline’s Mode.

Take a browse in the slideshow above at each of the blogger’s own shoe design, and let us know which one is your favorite in the comments section below!

[via Dazed Digital]