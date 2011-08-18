Supply Records Want To Bring House Music Back To the Clubs

Dear club-goers of the New York and Boston regions: Supply Records has a hardcore agenda to bring house music back to the dance floor, whether you like it or not.

Started as a side project between DJs John Barera (Boston) and Soren Jahan (Ithaca, NY), Supply Records launched just this summer as a way to support the independent, underground dance music scenes and the burgeoning, developing talent that is blossoming between the New York and Boston areas.

Now, the thought of New York having a community around the club music scenes should not be surprising to any of you, but to hear that Boston (the land of international trust fund babies and bro dudes) actually has a decent, dance music scene may, understandably, come as a surprise for most of you. Believe it or not, it turns out a lot of people like to rage it up in Beantown, especially after they’ve just invented the next must-have tech gadget down the street at MIT, or just discovered a new microscopic species over at Harvard!

As for myself, who actually lived in Boston while attending college, and got to know many DJs on the local underground club scene, there is tons and tons of talent in this Northeastern metropolis that goes much unrecognized (unlike here in New York City).

With the help of Supply Records, I’m sure we’ll be hearing more and more from these “unknown” talents, and hopefully getting to dance to their sweet jams out at the clubs in the near future.

To celebrate the launch of Supply Records and their first release by Supply Records artist B-Tracks (a project made up of John and Soren) with a 5-song EP, the duo will be throwing their official New York release party tonight at the Public Assembly Loft in Williamsburg, Brooklyn (for more information, visit the event’s Facebook page).

Just one piece of advice before you hop on the L train tonightleave the DayGlo colors at home!