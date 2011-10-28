Summer Camp Turns Halloween Into Animated GIFs, We Dig

UK duo Summer Camp eluded us last year. 2010 saw their first EP Young released among much hype about the duo’s synthy “twee” sound, but we didn’t even know their names or exactly where they were from. Some people were even convinced they were in fact from Chicagoothers thought Sweden.

Since then, Summer Camp has unveiled the mystery with a few more singles and SXSW appearances, and we now know that Elizabeth Sankey and Jeremy Warmsley are behind the soft vocals and punchy beats. Their latest single “Down” even features them in a video, and so it’s affirmed that two modest looking 20-something year-olds are responsible for all the hype. But maybe it’s not a coincidence that they look like ghostsmaybe they are ghosts.

The Halloween-themed video is composed entirely of gifs, and so each shot is just one repeating movement. For those of us familiar with the Internet (so, all of us) this seems like the perfect format to portray the ever-awkward Halloween party we remember back from high school. The guy that takes his costume way too seriously; the apathetic girl rolling her eyes; it’s all perfectly isolated and repeated as a graphic interface form of nostalgia.

By the final gif we realize that Sankey and Warmsley are in fact ghosts. But maybe if their upcoming album Welcome to Condale is as good as this single, then we won’t really mind too much.