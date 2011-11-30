StyleCaster’s Ultimate Party Guide To Art Basel Miami 2011

It’s that time of year again, and we’re not talking about the holidays.
Art Basel returns to Miami Beach once more, to invade the spicy seaside town with art, fashion and fashionable art parties.
With tons of party invites and event fliers coming our way here at the StyleCaster office, we decided to put together our list of the top shin digs to check out this week down in Florida.
Seriously, there are so many amazing fiestas going on there that you’re going to need to go on vacation to chillax from the party times that will be happening at Art Basel.
Click through the party fliers and invites in the slideshow above to check out the ultimate party guide for this year’s Art Basel Miami! But don’t forgetsome of these parties may already have a closed guestlist, so be sure to RSVP ASAP or try your luck hustling at the door!
Westway At Shore Club
If you're heading down to Miami this year, you better not miss the residency of NYC nightlife hotspot The Westway at Shore Club. Sponsored by the ever-so fashionable Kanon Organic Vodka, come party it up in the Redroom from Thursday to Saturday, and enjoy the Kanon open bar from 11 PM - 12 AM each night. With DJs like green-haired Brooklyn babe Venus X, "It" girl Harley Viera Newton and artists Tim Barber & Leo Fitzpatrick, you really have no excuse not to swing by this Art Basel party hotspot.
Lovecat Magazine's Art Issue Launch Party With Mr. Brainwash & Four Hundred
Miami, models and Mr. Brainwashwhat else could you need to have a stellar Art Basel shin dig? Get festive on the last night of Art Basel with the boys behind our favorite model zine, Lovecat!
Spotify & Ricochet Present Music Loves Art
Catch live musical performances and DJ sets from StyleCaster favorites like Theophilus London, TV On The Radio, Nas, Venus X and Penguin Prison.
Opening of CLASSIC by Jon Mannion with a special performance
Of course Milk (one of our favorite full-service studios) would be down at Art Basel! Along with Reebok, they're hosting a set of iconic images that feature the likes of Jay Z, Biggie, Mos Def, DMC, Ludacris, Snoop and more. Special guests will include both living legends and current sensations from the hip hop world (a.k.a. you really don't want to miss this)!
SCOPE MIAMI 2011: Opening Party Hosted by Byrdie Bell w/ DJ Mick Boogie
What do you get when you mix together one of StyleCaster's "50 Most Stylish New Yorkers" and the man behind StyleCaster's Sounds From The Front Row playlist series, and put them down in Miami? You get one heck of a party!
Visionaire 62 Rio Preview
If this party will be anything like the boundary-pushing Visionaire magazine itself, then be sure to break out those chic duds from an unpronounceable designer that you got at an exclusive appointment-only sample sale.
VMAN Decades Issue Toast
This is one of the parties we were talking about that you might have a hard time getting in (and even that Visionaire party too). If you haven't seen the fashion-tastic Decades Issue yet, then do yourself a favor and go pick up a copy. Right. Now.