The Strokes’ Frontman Julian C is Now Pushing French Cologne

Does Julian Casablancas, lead singer of The Strokes, really look like a face that could launch a thousand fragrances? Well, apparently the French luxury brand Azzaro seems to think so!

In a new commercial that just went viral earlier this month for Azzaro’s latest men’s fragrance called Decibel, Julian is spotted taking center stage, rocking out the lyrics to a brand-new jam he composed exclusively for the campaign.

The featured song, entitled “I Like the Night,” is an upbeat ditty that features a “rainbow” effect of guitar rhythms and is quite honestly Stroke-tastic.

This isn’t the first time that Julian has used his face for the sake of advertising dollars. If you remember back in 2008, Julian, along with Santigold and Pharrell Williams, appeared in an international advertising campaign for Converse.

Check out the full-length, 30-second clip below and tell us if you don’t agree that Julian still has his sexy rockstar swagger on lockdown.