Spring 2012 Trend Report: What’s Black, Gold & Rad All Over?

While black and gold might be a color combo that’s always on trend for the holiday season, this past Milan Fashion Week in September saw a few fashion power houses utilize the metallic-meets-monochrome couple in some seriously drool-worthy designs.

Labels like Roberto Cavalli, Moschino and Gucci sent models down the runway, working the sharp color combo in all sorts of varietiesfrom black and gold colored graphic prints, to metallic-embroidered jackets, pants and skirts.

While the hue duo would probably making any fashion fan reminiscence of the days of Gianni Versace prints from the early 90s, it looks like Donatella did decide to infuse some metallic gold in her Spring RTW 2012 collection, by pairing it up with whites and pastel-colored graphic prints instead of a dead-on black.

And with all of this talk about black and gold, why not take a listen to an excellent song by Sam Sparro, titled “Black and Gold”, who also happens to look classically chic in the video for it too!