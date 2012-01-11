StyleCaster
Spring 2012 Accessories Report: May Contain Graphic Content

Graphic prints are back again for the Spring 2012 season, and I for one am definitely on board with the Photoshop-backed bandwagon.

For the upcoming season, expect to see more real-life objects and images plastered onto about everythingfrom tops, to jeans and even to handbags and shoes.

It’s pretty much just another 90s revival trend (except this is targeting around the 1996-97 era, to be a bit more exact), when babydoll dresses were covered with fuzzed out spots, butterflies and, of course, flowersand just about the same time when the faux vintage T-shirt trend was starting on its course to mass appeal with photographic images of American pop culture icons like Spam, Twister and Hershey’s chocolate syrup.

Check out 22 of our favorite graphic accessory items that are sure to be a hit this upcoming Spring season!

Tropical Print Holdall Bag, $92, at TOPSHOP

Kimchi Blue Accordion Wallet, $20, at Urban Outfitters

Tsumori Chisato Floral Print Socks, $55, at Opening Ceremony

Smudge Floral Backpack, $64, at TOPSHOP

Kate Spade City Lights Idiom Bangle, $128, at Kate Spade

Mulberry Printed Wrap Scarf, $315, at SSENSE

Erdem Floral-Print Silk Headband, $140, at Net-A-Porter

Milly Poppy-Print Canvas Tote, $295, at Net-A-Porter

Aurelie Bidermann Silver Liberty Bracelet in Purple Betsy, $80, at Opening Ceremony

Chips & Ketchup Folded Umbrella, about $43.93, at London Undercover

Lanvin Diamond-Print Canvas Tote, $850, at Net-A-Porter

McCarthy Backpack in Rose, $138, at Nasty Gal

Givenchy Scarf, $267.73, at colette

Ecote Split Wedge, $59, at Urban Outfitters

Timo Wallets The Vintage Surf Postcard Wallet, $16, at Karmaloop

Swagger Paradise Day Bag, about $256.43, at Swagger

Year of The Dragon Watch, $65, at Swatch

Viron Vert Scarf, $109.77, at colette

Ecote ID Holder Keychain, $9.99, at Urban Outfitters

Jeffrey Campbell Handbags The Bad Boy Bag in Red Floral, $120, at Karmaloop

Jeffrey Campbell The Lita Low Shoe in Black Butterfly, $160, at Karmaloop

