Spring 2012 Accessories Report: May Contain Graphic Content

Graphic prints are back again for the Spring 2012 season, and I for one am definitely on board with the Photoshop-backed bandwagon.

For the upcoming season, expect to see more real-life objects and images plastered onto about everythingfrom tops, to jeans and even to handbags and shoes.

It’s pretty much just another 90s revival trend (except this is targeting around the 1996-97 era, to be a bit more exact), when babydoll dresses were covered with fuzzed out spots, butterflies and, of course, flowersand just about the same time when the faux vintage T-shirt trend was starting on its course to mass appeal with photographic images of American pop culture icons like Spam, Twister and Hershey’s chocolate syrup.

Check out 22 of our favorite graphic accessory items that are sure to be a hit this upcoming Spring season!