SPIN Mag Throw A Private Dance Party With NYC’s The Rapture

Along with free concert tickets and free CDs, looks like another perk of working at a music magazine is getting to throw private concerts with some of the coolest bands around. Case in point: SPIN Magazine and their SPIN HOUSE L!VE summer concert series presented by LACOSTE L!VE, held at the SPIN Media office and rooftop.

Celebrating the end of summer with a bang (and a clang from a cowbell), SPIN Magazine and LACOSTE enlisted the help of New York’s own neo-new-wavers The Rapture, whose third full-length album just dropped on September 6th from DFA Records after a five-year recording hiatus.

Last night’s set was the first US (and New York) performance for the band since the album release, and featured animated renditions of tracks from their newest project, titled In The Grace Of Your Love, along with fan favorites from previous records like “House of Jealous Lovers,” “Get Myself Into It,” “Whoo! Alright, Yeah…Uh Huh” and “Killing.”

I would be totally lying if I said no one at last night’s party left with a tap in their toes, a sweaty forehead and a perma-smile on their faces.

To see all the dance-punk-tastic moments from last night’s gig hosted by SPIN Magazine and LACOSTE L!VE featuring The Rapture, check out all the snaps in the gallery above!