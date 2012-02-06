Snakes On A Dinner Table: Watch Lanvin’s New Fashion Film

Looks like Alber Elbaz is on another hip hop tip yet again, with Lanvin‘s latest fashion film featuring a hot jam from 18-year-old Bronx, NY-born artist Maxine Ashley.

Maxine’s track “Cookieman” is the soundtrack to one heck of a ferocious fashion short, featuring the Parisian luxe label’s Spring/Summer 2012 collection.

Sultry-eyed, red lipped and hair-slicked models work those garments hard like their lives depended on it in the short video, while mannequin-like male models pout around the snake-covered dinner table.

We know cats are having their moment right now thanks to Karl Lagerfeld and Jason Wu, but after this video, snakes are definitely making their case for the season’s most fashionable animal around.

Check out the brand new fashion film below, and let us know if you’re feeling the short flick (or not) in the comments section underneath!